Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is out now for the Nintendo Switch 2, and our pals over at Digital Foundry have presented their tech verdict on the new title from developer AAA Games Studio.

In a nutshell, it's pretty decent! With its 40GB+ file size, the game utilises dynamic resolution scaling, with docked mode putting out anything between 720p and 900p, while handheld mode delivers between 468p to 648p. DF states that these resolution targets are generally pretty good considering the effects-heavy gameplay.

The Switch 2's improved specs over its predecessor means its able to render a whole bunch of overlapping effects alongside dozens and dozens of enemies on-screen, all running at 60fps. Meanwhile, enemy complexity is much improved over Age of Calamity, and multiple effects light up the surrounding terrain impressively.

Frame rate, as mentioned, sticks to 60fps for the most part, however DF states you'll "easily" spot moments in which the performance drops slightly. It's nothing egregious, mind you, and you're not really going to get anything below 50fps, so it seems to be a pretty stable game overall.

It's also worth noting that if you jump into local co-op mode via split-screen, you're going to be getting 30fps instead of 60. That said, if you have two Switch 2 consoles at hand, or even if you use GameShare, you can play co-op with a much smoother 60fps.

For even more in-depth analysis, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's video and article down below. You might notice that we've not included such articles in our recent DF pieces, and that's because the team has recently joined forces with Hookshot Media to create its own website – huzzah! Congrats to all involved.