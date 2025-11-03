The latest UK Charts data is in, and the Pokémon Legends: Z-A's dominance is seemingly at an end – at least for now. EA SPORTS FC 26 has retaken the throne, with the former now landing in second place.

Meanwhile, Square Enix's new release, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, has made its debut at number 6. This is perhaps not as high as the company would like, but then the game's performance over in Japan will likely more than make up for it – more on that later in the week.

Otherwise, it's mostly business as usual this week, with several Switch and Switch 2 titles making the top ten. Tales of Xillia Remastered also entered the charts, albeit all the way down in position 22, with Switch only making up 31% of the platform split with PS5.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 68%, Switch 11%, Xbox 10%, PS4 8%, Switch 2 3% 1 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% 4 3 Mario Kart World 3 4 Battlefield 6 6 5 Ghost of Yotei NEW 6 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Switch 44%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 21%, Xbox 3% 10 7 Donkey Kong Bananza 24 8 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 45%, PS5 21%, PS4 19%, Switch 2 11% 8 9 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 9 10 Minecraft - 11 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 98%, Xbox 1%, Switch 1% 16 12 The Outer Worlds 2 - 13 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 11 14 Grand Theft Auto V

13 15

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5 16

Jurassic World: Evolution 3 15 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

39 18

WWE 2K25

21 19

Super Mario Party Jamboree



25 20

Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 42%, Switch 2 23%, Switch 19%, PS4 9% 22 21

Nintendo Switch Sports

NEW 22

Tales of Xillia Remastered

PS5 69%, Switch 31% - 23

Borderlands 4

17 24

NBA 2K26 PS5 71%, Switch 12%, Xbox 8%, PS4 5% 18 25

Assassin's Creed Shadows



7 26

Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered PS5 51%, Switch 34%, PS4 15% 35 27

F1 25



23 28

Little Nightmares III PS5 52%, Switch 21%, PS4 9%, Switch 2 9% 39 29

Resident Evil 3



14 30

Split Fiction

PS5 73%, Switch 1 16%, Xbox 11% 33 31

Resident Evil &: Biohazard Gold Edition



- 32

PGA Tour 2K25



31 33

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 34

Sonic Origins Plus Switch 92%, PS5 8%, PS4 0% 19 35

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition



34 36

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- 37

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 51%, Switch 2 49% 28 38

Mafia: The Old Country

32 39

Resident Evil 2

- 40

Jumanji: Wild Adventures Switch 79%, PS4 15%, PS5 6%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts