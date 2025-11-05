The Nintendo Museum has been open to the public for roughly a year at this point and, thanks to the ongoing lottery system for prospective visitors, the venue has already played host to quite a few people.

Announced via Nintendo's latest financial briefing, the company states that the "cumulative number of

visitors surpassed half a million as of the end of September", and that it will continue to implement randomly selected drawings going forward. This is simply due to the large number of numbers, and Nintendo has apologised for any inconvenience this might cause.

It notes that it opened a new art gallery on 3rd September 2025 showcasing development materials and original character art, while reiterating its plan to host limited-time light displays from December 2025.

In case you missed it, visitors will also be treated to a limited Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary ticket design. Available for "approximately one year", its introduction coincides with "a special installation featuring the Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary logo" that visitors can take photos with during their stay.

Nintendo has offered up a whole bunch of announcements for Mario's 40th birthday, including the debut trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, plus the announcement of Mario Tennis Fever and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book for the Switch 2.