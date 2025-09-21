As part of the recent Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary news, Nintendo revealed it would be offering a "limited-time" Nintendo Museum ticket.

Instead of the regular Mii design, for the next year (between now and September 2026), Nintendo Museum guests will be able to get a special Super Mario Bros. 40th anniversary design. Again, this will be available for "approximately one year". Here it is:

Nintendo's official Museum webpage explains how all tickets will be this Mario anniversary design by default during this period. If you've already set your ticket to the Mii design, there's no need to worry, as you can swap it via the official Nintendo Museum ticketing website before visiting.

Nintendo's website also mentions how the specific "end date for the special Mario design will be announced at a later date".

Nintendo is expanding on these celebrations at its museum as well, with not only its art gallery (featuring art from Mario's games), but also a "limited-time" lighting display, which will begin in December 2025.

The Nintendo Museum will be illuminated with special lighting throughout the facility from Wednesday, December 3, 2025, to Monday, April 27, 2026. During this period, the special lighting will be active from 4:00 PM until closing. At the Warp Pipe photo spot, a special installation featuring the Super Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary logo will be on display. Visitors can take photos with it throughout the day. *The lighting display is accessible only to those with a valid ticket.

Apart from these updates for the Nintendo Museum, Nintendo shared many other Mario anniversary announcements during its recent Direct. You can catch up on all of this in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. This includes new games, returning titles, and even the next Mario Movie.