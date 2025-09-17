Super Mario's 40th anniversary celebrations are now officially underway, and apart from all the exciting announcements during last week's Direct broadcast, Nintendo's official websites have also been updated with the series' timeline.

It documents "The History of Super Mario Bros." on Nintendo platforms (and even other devices over the years) - covering the major entries, starting from Super Mario Bros. on the NES, right up until Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Switch.

Below is every title featured in this 40th anniversary timeline:

If you want to directly see this timeline, visit the official Nintendo website and from there navigate to the bottom of the page. If not don't, here's a look courtesy of a post on social media:

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros, Nintendo launched a timeline of all the major game releases. pic.twitter.com/zHAUtoNjSP September 12, 2025

If you do want to relive the earlier entries in the Mario series, Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pack service feature many of the games from the Famicom/NES, Super Famicom/SNES, N64, and Game Boy eras. Nintendo has also announced the Galaxy games will be returning this October.