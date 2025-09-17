Mario
Image: Nintendo

Super Mario's 40th anniversary celebrations are now officially underway, and apart from all the exciting announcements during last week's Direct broadcast, Nintendo's official websites have also been updated with the series' timeline.

It documents "The History of Super Mario Bros." on Nintendo platforms (and even other devices over the years) - covering the major entries, starting from Super Mario Bros. on the NES, right up until Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Switch.

Below is every title featured in this 40th anniversary timeline:

If you want to directly see this timeline, visit the official Nintendo website and from there navigate to the bottom of the page. If not don't, here's a look courtesy of a post on social media:

If you do want to relive the earlier entries in the Mario series, Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pack service feature many of the games from the Famicom/NES, Super Famicom/SNES, N64, and Game Boy eras. Nintendo has also announced the Galaxy games will be returning this October.

What do you think of Mario's 40th anniversary announcements and this timeline? How many games have you played on this list, and what else would you like to see during this celebration? Let us know in the comments.

