Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has been available for the Switch since September, and has already received some updates.

Now, in a Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio live stream this week, the team behind the Yakuza series and Yakuza: Like A Dragon game have revealed the free guest character Ichiban Kasuga will be made available on 6th November 2025, with his festival event to run from 7th until 10th November 2025.

You can see gameplay footage of Ichiban Kasuga in the same live stream between the 6-13 minute mark. He'll follow the free DLC release of Joker from the Persona series, and the paid racers from Minecraft (Steve, Alex, Creeper) including a new course.

And in case you missed it, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.