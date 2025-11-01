Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo this week surprised its fans with the announcement of Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

If you didn't already catch the video, this paid upgrade pack is not just improved resolution and graphics, but it will also come with mouse controls, a Megaphone and expanded online features, including 12-player multiplayer sessions.

Now that everyone has had some time to take all of this information in, it's got us wondering if you'll be getting the Switch 2 Edition (£54.99 / $64.99), the upgrade pack (£4.19 / $4.99), or if you're planning to stick with your existing copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch.

So, vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

Will you be getting Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition?