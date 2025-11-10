Nintendo went and dropped the surprise announcement at the end of October that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition on 15th January 2026, along with a big 3.0 update to the base game which adds a boatload of new features.

Owners of the Switch 1 original needn't worry - you don't need to buy the entire game again to get access to 4K visuals and the other Switch 2-specific features. There's an Upgrade Pack available, thankfully.

And for the two people who haven't played the original and who don't own a Switch 2, the physical edition below contains the base Switch 1 game on the cartridge too.

Pre-order Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The first pre-orders for Switch 2's Animal Crossing are live in the US and UK. Here is a selection - we'll update this guide with more options as they appear, plus any pre-order bonuses.

ACNH Switch 2 Upgrade Pack and eShop Credit

The Upgrade Pack for people who already own the game on Switch 1 is $4.99 / £4.19, the cheapest upgrade price so far for a first-party Nintendo release.

If you need some credit before hopping on the eShop, we've got you covered. Just make sure to apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game/upgrade!

