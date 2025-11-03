Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket celebrated its first anniversary last week, and it has seemingly been quite the money maker (thanks, PocketGamer.biz).

According to new estimates from AppMagic, which accounts for in-app spending from Google Play and the App Store, TCG Pocket pulled in almost $1.3 billion in its first year alone, making it the highest-grossing debut for a Pokémon mobile app to date. Pokémon GO's first-year player spending estimates tend to sit around the big 'one billy' mark, and the likes of Pokémon Sleep, Masters and Café ReMix are drops in the ocean, comparatively.

Of course, this shouldn't really come as a big surprise. TCG Pocket racked up over 10 million downloads in its first 48 hours on the market, and it was quickly reported that the app was pulling in around $3 million per day as it got off the start line.

That appetite will have obviously slowed down a little in the months since, but it looks like the consistent cadence of new expansions and feature updates has kept the Poké Dollars rolling in. Hey, they do say that you've got catch 'em all...

To mark its one-year anniversary, The Pokémon Company released a special video, revealing that TCG Pocket players have opened over 18 billion packs, competed in 12+ billion battles, made 96 million trades and much more besides. You'll find it in full below: