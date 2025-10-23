Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

As we approach the one-year anniversary of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, The Pokémon Company has lifted the lid on a brand new expansion that will be arriving in the app next week.

The "Mega Rising' expansion bursts onto the scene one week today, on 30th October, and, as the name suggests, it'll bring a Mega Evolution twist to proceedings. Mega Gyarados, Mega Blaziken and Mega Altaria take to the covers of this new set, and all users will receive one of each on launch day for free.

That's to celebrate the app's one-year anniversary, for which TPC has announced new Special Missions, and reissued Special Drop and Wonder Pick events. The "New and Updated" app features that were teased earlier this month will also arrive on 30th October, so keep an eye out for improved Wonder Picks, a new share feature, and an expanded number of tradable cards.

Here's a closer look at some of the chase cards from the new expansion:

While this writer wishes the new releases would slow down a little, we can't imagine that it'll happen any time soon. The Pokémon Company today announced that the app has surpassed 150 million downloads in its first year, which is a crazy number when you think about it. Expect the new expansions to keep on rolling out, we guess.