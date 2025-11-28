Little Rocket Lab is a sweet pixel art automation game from No More Robots and Teenage Astronauts. It arrived on Steam and Xbox last month, and we have been wondering when a Switch release would follow ever since. Well, it's coming real soon. What's more, there's a Switch 2 Edition in tow.

Little Rocket Lab - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and its Switch 1 counterpart, will be available on the eShop from 10th December for £15.99 / $19.99 (or as a free upgrade for those who make the jump between systems down the road), and it boasts some pretty slick performance on the new hardware. Alongside the promise of boosted resolution, Teenage Astronauts have also got things running at a sweet 120fps — so you know those conveyor belts are going to be looking smooth as anything.

It's not necessarily the kind of game that we can imagine being drastically impacted by a triple-figure frame rate, but S2 Editions hitting those upper reaches are always a welcome sight.

For those curious, this is a chilled little factory-building game, where you set out to transform your rundown family home into a prime site for rocket construction. To do so, you'll have to lay down transport, delegate machinery, and make the most of your surrounding resources, all while keeping the locals happy.

You'll find a brief rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

Clever Contraptions: Use drills, furnaces, automated bots, cranes, complex assemblers and far more to help the town’s struggling locals!

The Heart of Community: Build lifelong friendships with townsfolk, learn the depths of their lives, and become the heart of the community

Invent, Invent, Invent!: Devise and formulate new machinery, energy sources and mechanical pals to help you on your journey to the stars

Cozy Organisation: Lose yourself in the comforting hum of well-oiled machines, made by your hands, and working just as intended

Build a Rocket Ship: Support a struggling town while building a rocket ship!

The first half of December is looking particularly rammed at the moment, but if you're after something to kick back with between the stresses of Metroid Prime 4 and Assassin's Creed Shadows, this might just end up fitting the bill.