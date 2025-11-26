Alongside the return of multiple retro games today, Nintendo has rolled out a new update for the Game Boy app on the Switch and Switch 2, bumping it up to Version 3.0.0.

Apart from the release of Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters and Bionic Commando, this major update also comes with some cool new easter eggs. If you missed the boot screen of the Game Boy era featuring the 'Nintendo' logo (or 'Game Boy' one) and iconic sound, the good news is it's back!

It works the same as it does on the GBA. Once you've installed the update, boot up the app and hold the left analogue stick, and you'll see the original Game Boy start screen appear. What's also neat is it's different depending on your 'game screen' settings in the app's options menu.

So, you'll get whatever screen filter you've got the game screen set to: Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket or Game Boy Color.

One last thing, the sound when booting up the Game Boy - Nintendo Classics app has also been changed from the Game Boy boot up noise to a coin block sound from Super Mario Land. If you want to see the boot up in motion, Vooks.net has also shared a video.

According to multiple player reports, this latest update has also added the ability to remap Game Boy controls in this app. You can find the 'View/Change Controls' setting in the game options menu.