In case you missed it, Nintendo yesterday launched a new search page, allowing users to check the compatibility of Switch software on the Switch 2. This includes the ability to look up individual games and apps, instead of having to wait for Nintendo to update entire pages and official documents.

It's got us wondering how you're finding Switch compatibility on the new hybrid device now that we're six months into the system's life. Admittedly, there are still some issues - with games such as NieR: Automata and video apps like YouTube still not supported. Of course, we're also getting regular updates as Nintendo rolls out new firmware for the Switch 2.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

So, how are you finding Switch compatibility on the Switch 2? Is your favourite game or app supported yet? Are all your first-party favourites up and running, or are you hoping to see a particular third-party title or indie game updated for Nintendo's new system? And most of all, has the Switch game compatibility feature lived up to your expectations?

Vote in our poll, and then tell us in the comments how your experience with Switch game compatibility on the Switch 2 has been so far.