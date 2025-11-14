With just a few weeks to go until release, Nintendo has shared a new 7-minute overview trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

The trailer gives us our best look yet at what we can expect from Samus' hotly anticipated adventure. There's a detailed rundown of the planet Viewros, a summary of Samus' sweet new abilities (as well as some returning favourites), and quick look at some of Galactic Trooper friendly faces that you'll have to save along the way.

The trailer dropped early on the Nintendo Today! app, but we've now added it in its full YouTube glory at the top of this post — enjoy!

And if you want to hear what we make of it so far, you can check out our full preview below — including our preliminary thoughts on those Galactic Troopers...