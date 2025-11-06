Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Ahead of the release of Kirby Air Riders later this month, Nintendo has now released a new overview video. Yes, if you need even more footage of this new racer after the previous broadcasts, we've now got an additional seven minutes!

Although it's in Japanese, there's plenty of footage on display that provides a recap of everything revealed so far. This includes the main modes and even mini games, and towards the end, there's even another look at the new Kirby Air Riders amiibo line. When an English version of this trailer is released, we'll provide an update.

If you want to know more about this upcoming Switch 2 release, due out on 20th November 2025, be sure to check out our previous coverage. A few other things have also been confirmed including a day one update, and game director Masahiro Sakurai says there are no current plans for DLC.

