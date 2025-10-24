So many games nowadays come loaded with DLC, or at least plans for some other paid content drop in the future, but when it comes to the upcoming Switch 2 release Kirby Air Riders, you'll be getting the full package on release.

Towards the end of the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, the game's director Masahiro Sakurai mentioned how the Kirby Air Riders team isn't currently planning on any DLC, and "everything is here". Additionally, he's not planning to turn this into an "ongoing series".

"Just so you know: We're not planning any DLC. Everything is here...I've thrown everything I have into this game from the start. So I hope you don't miss this opportunity."

So, no DLC is planned, and don't expect this racing entry to necessarily transform into an ongoing series or anything similar. Of course, there will be some additional physical content in the form of a new amiibo line, with multiple figures already announced.

