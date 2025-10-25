Although there are no current plans for Kirby Air Riders DLC, during the recent broadcast, game director Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed there will be a day one update.

Yes, like many other games nowadays, this patch will apparently be adding some of the "things" discussed during the latest broadcast. We don't know the exact specifics, but when Nintendo shares the patch notes, we'll provide an update.

So, if you are picking up a physical copy, expect a download on release:



Masahiro Sakurai: "Some of the things I covered today will be implemented via a day one update, so be sure to download the update if you're planning to buy the physical version."

Previous Nintendo releases, such as Mario Kart World, have sometimes released day one updates to enable access to online play and activate certain features.

If you missed the latest broadcast, be sure to check out our guide here on Nintendo Life. Some of the news included new modes, online play, gameplay details, and there were even some new amiibo revealed.