The second Kirby Air Riders Direct wrapped up with the announcement of a 'Global Test Ride' demo, speeding onto Switch 2 throughout November.

In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the free online tasters, including when they are happening, what you'll be able to play, and how to get involved.

Kirby Air Riders Global Test Ride

The Kirby Air Riders Global Test Rides are limited-time events, where you'll get to go hands-on with select game modes ahead of the full game's launch on 20th November.

The demos take place across two weekends, with different slots allowing everyone to take part at some point, regardless of your time zone.

When is the Global Test Ride happening?

The free online demo will be running throughout the weekends of 8th-9th November and the 15th-16th November; however, thanks to the magic of time zones, you may only be able to take part in certain slots.

Here's when every event is happening across the two weekends:

8th November: 12am - 6am PT (8am - 2pm GMT / 3am - 9am ET / 9am - 3pm CET)

8th November: 4pm - 10pm PT (12am - 6am GMT / 7pm - 1am ET / 1am - 7am CET)

9th November: 7am - 1pm PT (3pm - 9pm GMT / 10am - 4pm ET / 4pm - 10pm CET)

15th November: 12am - 6am PT (8am - 2pm GMT / 3am - 9am ET / 9am - 3pm CET)

15th November: 4pm - 10pm PT (12am - 6am GMT / 7pm - 1am ET / 1am - 7am CET)

16th November: 7am - 1pm PT (3pm - 9pm GMT / 10am - 4pm ET / 4pm - 10pm CET)

The tutorial-style 'Lessons' mode will be available at all times for as long as the demo is live, so you'll be able to touch up on your skills before putting them to the test in online races.

Which modes can I play?

If you have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, you'll be able to play Lessons, Air Ride and City Trial game modes during the Global Test Ride event.

Those without an NSO subscription can still take part, though you'll only be able to play in Lessons and Air Ride.

Here's an official summary of the three modes, and what each will entail during the Global Test Ride period:

Lessons

Get to grips with the basic controls and techniques. This mode can also be played offline, even outside of the event timeslots. Air Ride

Enjoy thrilling races on three different courses (Floria Fields, Waveflow Waters and Mount Amberfalls) with a variety of riders and machines to choose from. This mode can also be played offline. City Trial

Battle it out in Skyah with up to 15 other players online in City Trial. You can also use the paddock to set up a lobby when you can invite friends.

Those who have already pre-ordered Kirby Air Riders will get exclusive access to a range of hats during the Global Test Ride second weekend (15th-16th November). You'll be able to stick these hats on your riders during the event, though they won't be carried over to the full game.

How to play in the Global Test Ride

The Kirby Air Riders Global Test Ride demo event software will be available as a free download on the Switch eShop from Friday 7th November.

To take part in any of the online events, download the software, then head to the relevant event during one of the time slots outlined above.