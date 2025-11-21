If you're a fan of Mario's kart-based adventures, then you might be interested to learn that our friends over at IGN are hosting the upcoming Mario Kart World: Knockout Tour Streamer Showdown, sponsored by Nintendo.

This unique endurance event will see 24 of the UK's most famous video game and variety streamers compete in every Knockout Tour rally in Mario Kart World.

The roster will include the likes of Tubbo, Lucy Flight, and Matthew & Ryan, and IGN will be hosting the stream across its channels.

Here's what the folks at IGN have to say about the event:

The Streamer Showdown will pit 24 streamers against each other in an endurance test unlike any other. The streamers will be split into six teams, so not only will they be racing for individual glory, but they’ll also have to support their teammates as they take on every Knockout Tour rally, back-to-back. Surrounding the races, we’ll also have shout-casters on hand, breaking down the day’s biggest plays and bringing you all the leaderboard latest. There will be nuggets of additional Mario Kart programming too, helping you to brush up on your own karting skills.

We'll also be embedding the stream on Nintendo Life so you can watch along. Who knows? You may even have seen some familiar faces during the broadcast...

How to Watch the Mario Kart World: Knockout Tour Streamer Showdown

Watch the Mario Kart World: Knockout Tour Streamer Showdown on Friday, 28 November at 12pm GMT / 7am EST / 4am PST via the following platforms: