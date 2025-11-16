Red Dead Redemption fans will soon be back in the saddle, with Rockstar Games recently announcing it's reviving John Marston's journey on Switch 2 and multiple other platforms this December.

While the announcement already had many cowboys jumping for joy, in case you missed it, Rockstar Games has also confirmed this will be a completely free upgrade for existing owners. This applies to current owners of Red Dead Redemption on the Switch and existing PlayStation and Xbox owners.

You'll even be able to pick up where you left off. Here are the full details about this from Rockstar's official announcement:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

"Current owners on PS4, Nintendo Switch, or the digital backward compatible version on Xbox One will be able to upgrade digitally for free. Anyone who owns the PS4 version can utilize previous PS4 save data to pick up where they left off, and Switch 2 players can continue with their previous save data from the previous Nintendo Switch console."

So, if you already have the Switch release, you can update your copy when this upgrade rolls out on 2nd December 2025. The Switch 2 version will come packed with DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and "the same fluid 60 frames per second gameplay at high resolution".

In some other news, the rumour about Red Dead Redemption 2 potentially coming to the Switch 2 has also resurfaced this week following the latest announcement – with the same podcaster and YouTuber 'NateTheHate' claiming it's still happening.