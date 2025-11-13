Update [ ]: Well, that didn't take long, now did it?

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption, along with Undead Nightmare, is coming to the Switch 2 very soon — on 2nd December 2025.

Not only that, if you already own the game on Switch, then you'll be able to upgrade your copy for free and transfer your save data over. The Switch 2 port will feature support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and 60fps.

Not bad, eh?

Original Story: Following Red Dead Redemption's release for the Switch in 2023, a new ESRB rating indicates that the game may soon be receiving a native Switch 2 port.

As detailed on the ESRB website, Read Dead Redemption has been rated for the PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2. The accompanying text naturally details what kind of content is included to warrant the 'Mature 17+' rating, including "Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, and Use of Drugs".

We're not certain what kind of upgrades we'll be getting on the Switch 2, but we would expect to see stable 60fps gameplay along with a pretty sizeable boost in resolution in both docked and handheld modes. Perhaps the multiplayer mode, which was cut from the Switch release, will also make its return here.

In our review for the Switch release, we awarded it a score of 8/10 and said that Red Dead Redemption is "a proper all-timer ported successfully to Switch and, if you can stump up the cash, you'll have a great time here regardless of the lack of TLC".

Rumours have been circulating for a while now to indicate that Red Dead Redemption 2 might also receive a Switch 2 release, but nothing official has been announced yet. The sequel / prequel originally launched in 2018 to critical acclaim and saw players take on the role of gang member Arthur Morgan.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games' GTA VI has been delayed again, with the highly-anticipated title now launching on 19th November 2026.