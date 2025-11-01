Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is out exclusively on the Switch 2 next week, and if you want to try before you buy, Nintendo fans located in the US and Canada can now test it out.

Multiple people in the US have reported playable demo sightings at stores such as Walmart and Best Buy, with users able to test out docked and portable mode. According to one of the posts below, this demo will close after 10 minutes of playtime.





- Runs at a smooth 60fps

- looks great running in portable mode

- Upgraded visually over Age of Calamity

- controls felt responsive and had impact

- FUN gameplay + launching on Nov 6 I played the demo of Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment at Best Buy and it was pretty fun- Runs at a smooth 60fps- looks great running in portable mode- Upgraded visually over Age of Calamity- controls felt responsive and had impact- FUN gameplay + launching on Nov 6 pic.twitter.com/zCR6M5Ndqs October 28, 2025

Walmart has a Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment Demo up. Looks and plays fantastic! Day one! pic.twitter.com/hBEm5WyWpY October 25, 2025

Nintendo of Canada has also issued an announcement, mentioning how playable demos are now available at select Best Buy locations. The full game will once again arrive next week on 6th November 2025 and will see you battle hordes of enemies in the untold story of the Imprisoning War.

We went hands on with the new Hyrule Warriors game in September at the Tokyo Game Show. You can read our full impressions in our round up story. Earlier this week, Nintendo also revealed the hefty file size of Age of Imprisonment - it's over 40GB.