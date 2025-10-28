Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is just around the corner, launching on the Switch 2 on 6th November 2025.

It's yet another arrow in the console's quiver, but if you're considering purchasing a digital copy next week, then you might want to take a look at how much storage you have remaining and consider making some room.

According to the official eShop page on the Switch 2 itself, Age of Imprisonment comes in at a hefty 42.7GB (the webpage puts it at 42.8GB). Meanwhile, download cards spotted in Japan state that the game's file size is slightly larger than the eShop listing at 44GB, as covered by Twisted Voxel.

It seems reasonable to assume, then, that you're going to need around 40 - 45GB of free space in order to download the game. Those opting for a physical copy, however, need not worry. Age of Imprisonment is published by Nintendo in the west, which means the cartridge will include the full game.

Third-party publishers have largely been opting for Game-Key Cards for their Switch 2 games, which requires users to download the title from the eShop while inserting what is effectively a blank cartridge into the console itself. It's been met with considerably negative reception from passionate gaming fans.

Whichever option you go for, it's looking like Age of Imprisonment will be a worthy spin-off of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A recent trailer showcased some key characters alongside some slick action gameplay, and it's looking pretty cool so far.