Switch 2 has got off to a strong start with heavy hitters like Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and more recently Pokémon. Next up, it's Zelda's turn in the brand new release Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Yes, the Koei Tecmo 'Warriors' spin-off series is back, following the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on the original Switch system in 2020. This new outing, which takes place before Tears of the Kingdom, is a canonical tale featuring Princess Zelda and many other familiar characters.

Nintendo's been marketing the game with all sort of trailers since the initial announcement in April of this year, and with the game due out next week on 6th November 2025, we're now wondering what your own plans are - will you be getting it or are you going to give this one a miss? So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.