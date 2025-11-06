Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

We last caught wind of Hitman: Absolution back in July, when developer Feral Interactive announced that it was bringing its latest remake to Switch at some point in 2025, with a Switch 2 edition to follow. Things have remained quiet on the Switch 2 front, but today, we've had news of the Switch 1 version, and it's arriving next week.

Yep, you read that correctly. Hitman: Absolution will land on Switch 1 on 13th November for £19.99 / $29.99 / €24,99. The new trailer (above) showcases the 2012 stealth game in action on Nintendo's hybrid, and it looks, well, much as we remember it. But hey, more Hitman is never a bad thing!

Like Feral's recent mobile release, Absolution on Switch will be getting a 'Contracts Mode' update next year, where you'll be able to set challenges against friends and compete for high scores.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screens from Feral Interactive:

MORE THAN A NUMBER

The story of Absolution puts Agent 47’s character under the spotlight, where his loyalties and his conscience are both put to the test.

TAILORED TO NINTENDO SWITCH

Featuring gyro aiming for ultimate precision, Absolution is fully optimised for Nintendo Switch and tailored for play at home or on the go.

KILLER INSTINCT

Use Instinct Mode to identify targets, predict enemy movements, and highlight points of interest.

CLEAR YOUR PATH

Point Shooting lets you stop time, mark multiple enemies, and eliminate them in a heartbeat.

MASTER THE CRAFT

Find new ways to take out your marks, complete Challenges, and perfect your technique.

PLAY IT AGAIN AND AGAIN

Choose from 5 different difficulty settings, from easy to the insanely hard Purist mode.

"But what about the Switch 2 version?" you may, rightfully, ask. Well, we still don't know yet. Feral stated on Twitter that it will "have more to say about the Switch 2 next year," and fans should "keep an eye out for further announcements". So, we guess we'll do exactly that!

As a reminder, IO Interactive brought Hitman World of Assassination to Switch 2 earlier this year, though a wealth of performance issues meant that it wasn't in the best state at launch. A subsequent patch helped things move in the right direction, but let's hope that Feral Interactive can make Absolution stronger out of the gate.