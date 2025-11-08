Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO launches for the Switch and Switch 2 next week, and in case you missed it, players who purchase the Switch release will be able to update their game to play an "enhanced version" on the Switch 2 system.

Bandai Namco explains on its website (and in the video above) how you'll be able to do this by simply connecting your Switch 2 system to the internet and then downloading the update. After this, the characters and backgrounds in the game will appear with "improved clarity and richer detail".

When applying this update, certain save data - including battle replay data, edit data and online records cannot be carried over. As for battles, you'll be able to play with users on Switch 2 and other Switch players who have this same update applied.

Below is a look at the Switch version before the update, after the update, and how the game looks on Switch 2:

You can find out more about how this game will perform on the Switch and Switch 2 in our previous story about the performance and resolution. You can also see some more comparison screenshots. And keep in mind, the Switch 2 version is a Game-Key card release.