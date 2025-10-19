Last week, Dragon Ball fans got quite a shock when it was announced Bandai Namco would be rolling out a new update for Dragon Ball FighterZ, with an additional DLC character scheduled to follow this in Spring 2026.

If this wasn't already enough excitement, the official Dragon Ball Games social media account has now confirmed a new "Dragon Ball game project" will be revealed in January 2026. This announcement will take place at the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan, as part of the series' 40th anniversary celebrations.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

A new Dragon Ball game project will be unveiled this January during the Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event in Japan! https://t.co/OegOvs9QAq October 17, 2025

Here's a look at the full schedule for this Dragon Ball event, taking place on 25th January 2026. It also includes various other Dragon Ball-related announcements and segments (via Gematsu):

10:00 to 10:45 – New Developments Super Announcement! Genkida Stage Part 1 – Featuring Masako Nozawa (Goku voice actor) and Akio Iyoku (executive producer).

– Featuring Masako Nozawa (Goku voice actor) and Akio Iyoku (executive producer). 11:00 to 11:30 – Genkida Stage+: New Game Super Announcement Stage!

13:00 to 13:30 – New Developments Super Announcement! Genkida Stage Part 2 – Featuring Masako Nozawa (Goku voice actor) and Akio Iyoku (executive producer).

– Featuring Masako Nozawa (Goku voice actor) and Akio Iyoku (executive producer). 14:00 to 14:45 – Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle / Dragon Ball Legends / Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra Stage

15:15 to 16:05 – Dragon Ball Card Game: Fusion World / Dragon Ball: Super Divers Stage

16:40 to 17:00 – Weekly Dragon Ball News: Genkidamatsuri Edition

17:30 to 18:00 – Genkidamatsuri Special Live Stage – Featuring Hironobu Kageyama (artist), Masako Nozawa (Goku voice actor), and Akio Iyoku (executive producer).

This again follows the release of a new game patch for Dragon Ball FighterZ, and next year, Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Daima) will join the battle. Next month also sees the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero on the Switch and Switch 2, and new DLC for this title will be revealed early next year.