Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Ahead of the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO on the Switch and Switch 2 next month, Bandai Namco has announced there's more to come.

In addition to the already stacked roster, Dragon Ball fans can look forward to the "next DLC" which is now officially in the pipeline and will bring new characters and "more". You can expect an update about this new content at some point in January 2026.





Enjoy this character showcase as we celebrate the game’s first anniversary.



But it’s not over yet. The next DLC is already in the pipeline, bringing new characters and more. More info coming… What a milestone for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO… over 200 characters and counting!Enjoy this character showcase as we celebrate the game’s first anniversary.But it’s not over yet. The next DLC is already in the pipeline, bringing new characters and more. More info coming… pic.twitter.com/G3gZ3QYUUS October 2, 2025

The latest trailer also highlights the fighters so far, which is "200 characters and counting". This announcement also happens to line up with the game's first anniversary. You can find out more about this upcoming release in our previous coverage.

There'll also be an update for the Switch physical and digital versions of this title, allowing users to experience an "enhanced" version on the Switch 2 console.