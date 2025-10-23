Yes, you read that right, Masahiro Sakurai is back for another Nintendo Direct presentation all about Kirby Air Riders.

The game's second showcase gets underway today at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 6am PT / 9am ET, and promises another 60 minutes of info about the upcoming Kirby racer — pfft, and there we were thinking that we had seen everything already.

Here's the precise time that the Direct will get underway in your region:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST

The full presentation will be streamed on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel (or your regional variant) and in the Nintendo Today! app, but if you were hoping to watch along with us Nintendo Lifers, you're in luck! You can follow along with everything announced and join us for a good old natter in the stream below.

So, get yourself comfy and buckle in for another long one, it's almost time to begin...