Yes, you read that headline correctly, rather than pushing the prices up to match what we've seen everywhere else in the industry of late, select EU retailers appear to be cutting the cost of Switch 2 consoles and bundles (thanks for the heads up, My Nintendo News).

Amazon France was the first retailer brought to our attention to be implementing such a cut, with the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle and pre-orders for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A option now down to €469 (a 6% drop from the previous €499,99). Standard Switch 2 purchases are currently sold out on the online storefront, but French outlet Nintendo Town reports that it has seen the same discount and is now listed at €419.

It's currently unclear whether this is a temporary or permanent discount, though it follows the same price cut seen at French retailer E.Leclerc, where the console and bundles can now be found with the 6% reduction.

Now yes, €30 might not be the most drastic of price shifts, but it's a notable discount all the same — that's a decent chunk of money towards a new game or accessory, let's not forget.

It's a similar trend for the region as what we initially saw with game listings. Mere days after the Switch 2 was revealed, a handful of French retailers were already abandoning Nintendo's suggested €80 price tag for titles like Donkey Kong Bananza and TOTK, and were listing each for closer to €60 instead.

From a global perspective, it'll be all eyes on Black Friday next month where we'd assume Switch 2 discounts will be available.