Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 released for the Switch this week, and we've now got some eShop chart data, revealing which entry is the most popular so far.

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, it's Super Mario Galaxy 2 – which is currently at the very top of Nintendo's digital store chart in the US, with the original Super Mario Galaxy game placing third on the chart in this same region, behind the recent release Hades II. If you go back to Switch purchases, in general, on the same storefront, it seems the Galaxy pack is still the most popular option.

In the UK and Japan, it's currently the same situation when it comes to the standalone releases – with Super Mario Galaxy 2 in top spot and the original outing in third place.

Keep in mind, this is just three regions, and the positions of each of these titles and the bundle may be different in other locations around the globe. The original Super Mario Galaxy game was also previously featured in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, so many Switch players already revisited it in 2020.

All of this has got us wondering – did you end up buying a physical copy, or did you go the download route or mix it up? So vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.

Did You Get Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 For Switch? Yes - Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 (Physical) Yes - Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 (Digital) Yes - Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Digital) Yes - Super Mario Galaxy (Digital) No (Tell us why in the comments) Did You Get Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 For Switch? (486 votes) Yes - Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 (Physical) 38 % Yes - Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 (Digital) 8 % Yes - Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Digital) 9 % Yes - Super Mario Galaxy (Digital) 0.2% No (Tell us why in the comments) 44 %

And if you haven't already read (or watched) our Nintendo Life review, be sure to check it out. This new entry also contains some enhancements and extras on the Switch 2, such as a resolution boost and amiibo support.