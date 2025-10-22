We knew Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for the Switch would be popular, but according to the latest figures from Circana's Mat Piscatella, the game topped the best-selling titles on Nintendo platforms in September.

Wait a minute... September? But it launched on 2nd October, right? Yes, that's right. But according to Piscatella's accompanying chart, the data is recorded from 31st August 2025 to 4th October 2025, so Galaxy and Galaxy 2 fell just within the relevant time period.

Content - September 2025 Top 10 Best-Selling Premium Games on Nintendo Platforms - U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T13:00:13.247Z

Looking at the new releases specifically, we've got the aforementioned Galaxy and Galaxy 2, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, EA SPORTS FC 26, and NBA 2K26. Nintendo's re-release managed to beat all of them, and this is even considering the fact that Nintendo doesn't share digital data, so this was achieved through boxed sales alone.

A good result, then, despite some vocal backlash online. It's Mario, y'know? It'll be interesting to see where things stand next time, but we're fully expecting Pokémon Legends: Z-A to top the charts for the month of October.