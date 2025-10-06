Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch, boasting some rather lovely little upgrades for those playing on Switch 2.

The release, which comes either as a bundle or separately via the eShop, has garnered a fair bit of attention for its price over the last few weeks, but the simple fact remains that these are, in our opinion, two of the finest platformer games ever created, and they've never looked better.

In fact, our recent review ended with a coveted score of 9/10 in which we praised the boundless creativity on display along with the thoughtful visuals upgrades, but noted that the gyro controls don't quite stack up next to the original Wii controls. It's also currently sitting at a healthy 88 on Metacritic too, so that's nice.