If you played Orbital Media's Scurge:Hive back when it launched in 2006, on both GBA and DS, you'll already know that it's a super-solid action effort that takes its cues from the likes of Metroid: Fusion, and then melds them into a tight isometric space adventure.

Now, Raitalaika Games has announced that its new Switch port of the game will hit the eShop on 10th October (hey, that's this week!), priced at £14.99/$14.99.

Scurge: Hive sees you jump into the space boots of impossibly long-haired Jenosa Armaon, as she takes on "a shocking and dangerous mission" that sees her, well, head to a mysterious space station to investigate a bizarre lifeform.

Indeed, this is a mission that, across its ~10-hour running time, gives you an intense blast of manga action that plays very like a Samus joint in its power suit and arm cannon upgrading. However, here you also have to factor in tricksy isometric shooting angles and the ever-present prospect of death, as Jenosa is infected and dying. Intense!

Here's some further info from the PR:

Our heroine has been contracted by the Military to recover a top-secret science laboratory on an obscure distant planet. To her surprise, the cause of the disaster is a notorious virus known as “Scurge”, which has the ability to enslave all things to its destructive will. Powered by bio-protective armor, Jenosa is able to resist but not destroy “Scurge”. She must use her agility, her weapons, and her wits to contain and ultimately defeat the cruel virus before it spreads.



Features

- Six different levels with boss fights

- Boss Rush

- Isometric platforming, combat and puzzles

- Epic science-fiction narrative

- Upgrade your arsenal

- “Infection meter” mechanic

- Save States, cheats & rewind functionality

With a delightfully chunky art style and some incredibly familiar-looking enemies in some of the screenshots, we have to admit there's something very appealing about a return trip to Confederation Research Lab 58.

The DS version has a Metascore of 70, so if you didn't play it two decades back, it's not too late.

Have you played Scurge: Hive before? Looking forward to giving it a whirl on Switch? Make sure to let us know in the comments!