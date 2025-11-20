In the great pantheon of shoot-'em-up games, R-Type is both one of the greatest and one of the most excruciatingly difficult. Released in arcades in 1987 and drawing visual inspiration from the works of H.R. Giger, you pilot an R-9 fighter craft through spectacular alien worlds in a bid to destroy the Bydo Empire.
Although shoot 'em ups later evolved to favour more twitch-reflex gameplay, R-Type’s staple is its strict memorisation, requiring you to learn it by rote. As with Gradius, not dying is an unspoken challenge: losing your power-ups makes recovery brutally tough, and the game's infamously aggressive checkpoints send you back a considerable distance each time you bite a bullet.
Impressed with the polygonal revision of Taito’s 1996 Raystorm, IREM endeavoured to make a similar transition for R-Type’s fourth entry. Being their first attempt at 3D, it was a project with a steep learning curve. And, while the result was glorious, it was also mystifyingly brief, remaining a PlayStation exclusive for 27 years.
Enter R-Type Delta: HD Boosted - a remaster that upscales the visuals handsomely. Its PlayStation-era polygons have been buffed to an astonishing shine without losing any of their characteristic charm, and overall visibility is greatly improved.
Additionally, while the game was originally in a 4:3 aspect ratio, some trickery has been done to create the illusion of widescreen, using an “expanded” fade effect on the border edges that, when locked in, you quickly forget are there. Its upscaling is on par with M2’s G-Darius port, and, coming from City Connection — a developer praised for their taste in re-releases but less so for their effort thereafter — its quality comes as a pleasant surprise.
R-Type Delta is one of the series' best, both smoother and cleaner than R-Type Final, and faster and freer than the three 2D entries that preceded it. Delta is to R-Type what G-Darius was to, well, Darius: a remarkably slick, visually gorgeous game that maximises the possibilities of 3D architecture.
There are now three craft available: the original R-9, playing in traditional fashion; the new R-X, with Force Ball homing properties; and the R-13, which is primarily hinged around its Force Ball’s sticky anchoring and laser tether. Impressively, each craft totally changes your approach, requiring its own roadmap to victory. Power-up modifiers vary greatly depending on the ship you’re using, making a maximum of nine shot-types when factoring in three per craft. Additionally, the doubling up of said power-ups expands the range even further.
Visually it’s beautiful and the audio is stellar. Set pieces abound as early as stage one: mecha-centipedes rip through burned-out industrial high-rises to encircle you in the foreground, and screen-dwarfing bosses pump out neon laser barrels and fiery exhaust flame. Dynamic and ploughed with invention, it cherry picks elements from its predecessors and paints them across a bolder seven-stage canvas.
Stage three is wonderfully creative, the entire episode just one hulking, stalking boss that requires travelling beneath its feet to strip its armoury, before climbing to its peak under a hail of missiles. The way the camera scales, shifting your flight path in various directions, heightens its cinematic nature. The fine visual and audio details are terrific, too, like the way the music switches to a muted, bassy throb the instant your ship dips below water.
Delta remains a hardcore memoriser, despite having more random elements than those before it. It also maintains checkpoints, although now getting powered back up post-death is much easier. Not dying, though, is still the star to shoot for, as maintaining a strong ship enables you to wipe out large enemies and bosses in a fraction of the time.
More than anything else, though, Delta is about ball control. And by that, I mean the Force Ball: R-Type’s idiosyncratic ship attachment. More than any other game in the series, Force Ball usage feels so much more integral, and its strategy varies greatly depending on the different ship types.
Typically the ball can be bolted to the front or back of the craft with a touch. When positioned there, it provides different shot boosts depending on the colour of the power-up you collect. It also shields against almost all incoming bullets and missiles. With a touch of the button, it can be shot out directly into enemies or objects, and set to travel adjacently, firing as it goes to cover more screen space.
Sending the Force Ball out on repeat is how Delta ticks, with the landscape and enemy patterns calling for ever-evolving strategies. When it’s fired into a large enemy it can be absolutely devastating, its point-blank hit-rate making short work of any foe - but its greatest trick is in its new “Dose” function. Now, whenever the ball absorbs a bullet on your behalf, it fills a gauge that, when reaching 100%, will allow you to deploy an explosive super attack against everything on the screen.
Delta has been engineered painstakingly around this, cleverly placing swarms of popcorn enemies in-between junctures so you can quickly ‘dose up’ with a little risk-reward flying. Attached to the front of your craft, it can be used as a collision barrier, nosing through enemy waves and building the meter fast. Dedicated players will be able to eke out myriad possibilities for maximising the Dose attack's regular deployment.
Delta proves incredibly deep and impressively malleable for a series known for its strict rail structure. Elements that pose problems initially can be quickly outwitted through experimentation, and often felled in the blink of an eye. Learning not just where to camp, but how to utilise the Force Ball effectively increases your offence and defence in equal stride. And when all else fails, you still have your charge beam to cut through incoming obstacles.
Although you start with limited continues, these increase through play time, and once a stage is beaten it becomes available in practice. There are three difficulty levels to choose from, and perks in the form of graphics texture options, screen dimension adjustments, and time-unlockable bonuses that will keep you plugging away.
Delta HD Boosted's only real presentation shortcoming is that, inexplicably, you can’t skip the lengthy start-up sequence on each new game. With no quick restart from the pause menu either, you’re forced back to the title screen to repeatedly endure the whole opening preamble. It’s an easily addressable oversight that proves genuinely frustrating.
Delta is often cited as one of the most difficult R-Type games, but I beg to differ. Compared to the more static nature of its predecessors, all the new tricks and possibilities here actually make it easier in many ways. Getting powered back up after a death is far friendlier, the Dose super weapon is a crucial get-out-of-jail-free card, and being able to adjust the ship’s speed can save you in a pinch. That said, it’s still hard as nails, and 'Kid' difficulty, despite the disparaging name, comes highly recommended as a first port of call.
Conclusion
A true arcade game that never was, and confined to the PlayStation until now, shoot-'em-up fans will adore what’s in store. A seminal work that has never looked better, Delta, with its boundless creativity and exacting design, stands out not just amongst its peers, but as perhaps the best R-Type the series ever produced.
Yes, it’s still crazy tough, and no quick restarts or scene-skipping is painful, but this new HD revamp is by far the best way to play it. If you’re itching for a shoot-'em-up experience of note, this will make your year.
Delta's always been great, but there's still the one everyone forgets - R•Type LEO. Completely changes things up - no Force, no Wave Cannon, just the homing side pods and mostly new powerups.
Just waiting for my physical copy to arrive.
Thanks for the review, when I can I'll go for much easier titles first and foremost also considering that I have little experience with shoot-'em-ups and only then I'll consider giving this at least a try - that said, glad to hear it's overall so good for those interested in it (fingers crossed they can add some if not all those features mentioned through patches so that it becomes even better)!
Love this but got a backlog and money problem for now. Hopefully pick it up at some point maybe ask for eshop credit for Xmas.
I spent countless hours trying to clear the first R-Type on 1CC. got the final boss and was meant to keep grinding but got burned out. classic though. can't wait to play this.
Always loved R-Type, but I'm not good at them and get my arse kicked. Never finished one, never will, but thats okay, some games are just fun regardless.
Playing with your balls? Oh no...
@Whirlwound
I certainly didn’t forget it, I love that game. Leo actually predates R-Type III for the Super Nintendo, but for some reason it’s counted as a spin-off and not a canon entry. Probably because it plays more like Thunder Force.
It does have a Force Ball stand-in though, in the shape of pods that you can fire out to home in on enemies for a brief period and then retract back.
@DennyCrane When I was at college all them moons ago in the late '80s, I could get as far as Level 5 of the original on one credit. So technically, I completed the first PC Engine release
Dobkeratops, the orange Giger-esque alien who is almost R•Type's answer to Ridley (he gets a kicking almost every game in the series) is an iconic boss, but Level 3's dreadnought is still a Hall of Fame stage in my book — and Level 2's boss is severely WTF-esque.
This looks great I was gonna preorder it but it has the same release date as Metroid Prime 4
Finally a developer has some (force) balls to name kid difficulty for what it is.
Retro Tuna's review sold it for me. Looks great.
I played Katakis as a kid, it was one of my favorite games on the C64.
So I'd really be intrigued by this, but it's a bit sad that this game still looks like something from decades ago. It's like a PS1 or even older game with higher resolution.
The elephant in the room: how is the input lag??
Also, when will LEO get a port?
@gergelyv it IS from decades ago...
@gojiguy Sure but they could have done more than just a resolution boost.
So, what I would love to play is an R-Type (like) game that actually looks "modern". I'm not that into this nostalgia thing myself, despite the fact that I did play some of these famous games as a kid.
@Whirlwound I never played the arcade game to be honest. Super Nintendo was my first R-type experience, Super R-Type and later III (the one I managed to get quite far on). I actually had it for the GameBoy as well. It was seeing the images of bosses that pulled me into these games. R-Type and Axelay were my go to shooters, I liked the slower more complex style of them.
Well done for your arcade achievement!!
@gojiguy no input lag issues or I would have mentioned it!
@gergelyv It actually looks great. Put it side by side with the original and the difference is incredible.
@w1p3out Thanks for reading!
my favorite Rtype games are III, Delta, and Final. I've beaten III and Final long ago, and im looking forward to getting back to Delta!
thanks for the review!
This whole series is a big gap in my stg knowledge, time to rectify
I inadvertently became a fan of R-Type by playing Super R-Type from my local Blockbuster for SNES back in the day. I've dabbled on and off with the series, got a chance to realize just how hard it can get, and even took a stab at Final until I got locked in a stage that I could not get out of so bad that I had to just put the game down. Yet, I love the gameplay mechanism of R-Type, so I will give Delta a shot when I can since I've heard lots of good things about it.
I love me some R-Type. I beat R-Type 3 once. Hard as hell. I felt like a champ after that one.
I haven't tried Delta yet. I might bite.
SW2 port? Or just compatible, and how well does it play on the SW2? Should be a question any post SW2 launch review answers, I would think.
This game is a masterpiece. Though I personally think it looks far better at its original native resolution, since that's how its visual and art design was intended. I'll stick to my original copy as a result. But for anyone who hasn't played it yet, this should still be a solid version to start with.
I was half decent at compile’s Master System port of the first r-type I suspect that one is much easier (Maybe just because it was PAL) never really got into any other horizontal shmups other than gate/lord of thunder and cotton/magical chase. I have tried the pc engine r-type/ Gradius Rebirth and found them too difficult after a few levels. (Salamander I find the horizontal bits much much harder).
@Tom-Massey Given the type of release and type of game this is, I do strongly recommend mentioning input lag, even if you didn't experience it as an issue. It will always be a question by the audience this is tailored to, so when there aren't any input lag issues, it's important to say that in the review just as much as if there were input lag issues.
Once the price is right I will eventually buy it for Switch physically but for now my Steam Deck version is the way to go.
Still have the original PS1 version, will be getting remake for Switch. Personally would of liked Savestates but hey.
Good thing I pre-ordered the physical version.
So is this emulated or remade natively? What benefits does it have over a PS1 emulator with the resolution cranked up to 4k? Are there new textures? Rewind?
Loved this incredibly difficult game back in the day. Sorry to see it doesn't have save state or rewind for those of us who just want to have fun trundling down memory lane.
Also, I desperately wish that the limited run edition doesn't include a model of the ship. Don't even know how that didn't happen.
Looks interesting! I've dabbled in R-Type games before and found them too hard. I'm pleased to read comments that there are no save states or rewind features, which I regard as sanctioned cheating, not "quality of life" features. I loathe them because the thrill and satisfaction of these games is the challenge. If you can bully your way through, you're not experiencing the game design as intended.
Great review from Tom as ever. I played R-Type (PC Engine version) a lot on the Wii Virtual Console and have dabbled a bit with Super R-Type on Switch online. Looking forward to getting a physical copy of Delta from Limited Run some time next year.
Also love the fact that there is a battle cruiser in Delta called the ‘Croque Monsieur’.
The Shmups Forum has had an annual poll for 20 years.
R-Type Delta has made the "Top 25 Shmups of All Time" list in the past, and was an honourable mention in the latest poll.
In the latest poll, the original R-Type was voted the #24 best shmup of all-time.
In the past, both R-Type III: The Third Lightning and R-Type Final have been honourable mentions.
Waiting for R-Type Tactics.
@MARl0 Actually I agree with you. As an STG fan I shouldn’t have left it out. I must say I do disagree with you regarding the upscaling. As much as the original PS visuals are charming, this just takes the cake. You need to actually have it on your screen as opposed to watching videos.
@HalBailman @ouroborous
I’m not personally a fan of save states or rewind features, although I understand why some want them. The only minor problem I had here regarding easing you in is not allowing all stages to be practised from the off. I think for a modern release it would have been useful.
@The_Nintendo_Pedant @Edd-O
Thanks for reading guys, much appreciated!
@ouroborous your last paragraph is not not confusing me.
@Tom-Massey Great review, so good to have you covering shmups for Nintendo life as you actually enjoy the genre!! Hoping for a patch to skip that stupid intro cutscene - how did they miss that??!! Earthion did the same thing, but at least that intro was a bit shorter (and the game easier, so less restarts for me!)
PS - thank you for not putting "might be too challenging for some" in the cons 😅
also on the "rewind and save states" issue, id say that's what easy mode is for. if you still feel the game is too hard to get started with, then they needed to add a "very easy" mode.
as far as "practice mode," I truly believe that the way to play these games is to put it on easy, play til you die, then repeat. if you cant 1cc the first level on easy you have no business practicing the second, just my philosophy ✌️👍
