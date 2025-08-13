Clear River Games has announced that R-Type Delta: HD Boosted will launch on Switch in the West on 20th November 2025. That's the same date as Japan!

Developed by City Connection Co. Ltd, the game will receive a physical edition in addition to the usual digital release on Switch, a whopping 27 years after its original release on the PlayStation in 1998.

R-Type Delta will run at 60fps on the Switch and you'll also have the option to swap between the new HD visuals and the original presentation. A newly arranged soundtrack is also available, while players can tinker around with the game's multiple difficulty settings for the optimum experience.

If you want a taster before launch and happen to be attending either GamesCom or PAX West this year, R-Type Delta: HD Boosted will be available to try out.

"In the year 2163, having triumphed over the Bydo Empire, the R9 was recovered and stored within a space fortress orbiting Earth. Humanity breathed a collective sigh of relief, but this was short-lived when in 2164 unidentified objects fell from the sky, followed electronic weapons systems running amok, and culminating in an ‘annihilation unit’ stored alongside the R9 suddenly going berserk, descending to Earth and beginning a wave of destruction. To bring the situation under control, the prototype test unit “R9 Delta” is deployed—marking the beginning of a new battle against the Bydo."

We'll keep you up to date on any fresh announcements regarding R-Type Delta as soon as we hear more.