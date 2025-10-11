Pokémon Legends: Z-A is out on the Switch and Switch 2 next week, and it appears the new entry is already being datamined.

According to IGN, there's evidence of "early copies filtering out into the wild", which has reportedly led to leaks. Without going into specifics, there's "word of even more new Mega Pokémon". This might not be the biggest surprise, considering The Pokémon Company has already revealed multiple new Mega Evolutions.

Some websites are also sharing the leaks in full, which are popping up on social media platforms, subreddits, and other community spaces online. To make it clear, we won't be sharing any major spoilers about Pokémon Legends: Z-A ahead of next week's launch on 16th October.

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time the Pokémon games (or Switch titles) have been datamined and leaked online before the official street date. It's already happened with a good chunk of anticipated Switch releases over the years, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

So, if you're planning on returning to Lumiose City next week and want a spoiler-free adventure, you might want to be careful from here on out when navigating social media, any Pokémon or video game-related forums, and video platforms.