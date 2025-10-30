Pokémon Legends Z-A has been out for a few weeks now and during this time The Pokémon Company and developer Game Freak have identified some issues.

In response to this, a response has been issued about the "current known issues and planned fixes" on the way. The fixes will be rolled out in a "future update" that's currently planned for November. For now, this is what you can expect, courtesy of the official Pokémon Legends Z-A news page.

One issue is tied to Pokémon Boxes, and the other is linked to side missions. Here's the rundown:

Pokémon Legends Z-A - Current Known Issues and Planned Fixes (November, 2025)

We have confirmed the following issues and plan to fix them in a future update.

Known Issues

If your Pokémon Boxes become full before the first Rogue Mega Evolution battle and the Boxes menu had not been opened at any point prior to being filled, Pokémon catch attempts will always fail. Additionally, if a side mission that allows you to receive Pokémon is attempted under these conditions, the mission will be completed without granting the Pokémon.



In certain side missions, if the time of day switches between daytime and nighttime at the exact moment that a move hits its target, it will become impossible to hit the target afterward, rendering the side mission incapable of being progressed further.

Planned Fixes

These issues are scheduled to be fixed in the update planned for release in November.

When this update and the patch notes are released, we'll provide an update. If you still haven't purchased this new entry yet, check out our reviews for the Switch 2 and Switch versions of the game here on Nintendo Life.