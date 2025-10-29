The first Ranked Battles Season is almost at an end in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and The Pokémon Company is wasting no time in teeing up what's around the corner.

Ranked Battles Season 2 kicks off on 6th November at 6am UTC and will reward all those that reach Rank K or higher with a Delphoxite Mega Stone — which, as you might expect, can be used to evolve Delphox into Mega Delphox. You can't get the stone anywhere else in the game, so it's well worth taking part if you have this fully evolved Gen 6 starter in your squad.

Here's the precise time that the event will get underway in your region:

North America: 10pm (Wed) PST / 11pm (Wed) MST / 12am CST / 1am EST

10pm (Wed) PST / 11pm (Wed) MST / 12am CST / 1am EST UK/Ire: 6am GMT

6am GMT Europe: 7am CET / 8am EET

7am CET / 8am EET Asia/Oceania: 3pm JST / 2pm AWST / 5pm AEDT

All Pokémon numbered 001-229 in the Lumiose Pokédex (sorry Zygarde) will be able to take part in this one, though all levels will be set to Lv. 50 to keep things as fair as can be.

This means that there's just one week left to nab as many rewards as you can in Ranked Battles Season 1, including the Greninjite. You'll find everything you need to know about the current season, including how to play and the full list of rewards, in our complete guide below.