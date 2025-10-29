Well this is music to our ears! Nintendo has announced that it's teaming up with Laced Records to give the Breath of the Wild soundtrack the vinyl treatment next year in two stunning collections.
We'll start with the biggie. A 130-track 8 LP box set is now available to pre-order from both Laced Audio and the My Nintendo Store for £145 / $195 with options for both coloured and standard black vinyl. Each LP in the collection comes in a gorgeous sleeve with art from the game, all wrapped up in a sleek gold and blue box that we just know would look perfect on our shelves (sorry wallet).
There is a cheaper option, you'll be pleased to hear. A 34-track 2 LP set is also available to pre-order for £36/$49 in the same colour options. This one is obviously not quite as beefy as its counterpart, but you'll still get the artwork sleeves within the key art cover.
Here's a bit of official blurb from Nintendo:
The 8-LP Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack Box Set includes 130 tracks, all newly remastered for the vinyl format. Each of the eight discs is sequenced around a theme, which mirrors the progression of the game experience. Themes revolve around exploring the Kingdom of Hyrule, freeing the Divine Beasts from Calamity Ganon’s hold and discovering the mysteries of the Shrines.
The Double-LP set features 34 select tracks, including fan-favorite musical cues like “Overworld (Day),” “Great Fairy Fountain,” and “Hyrule Castle” – all chosen to create an aural landscape that transports listeners back to the final days of the Great Calamity.
Both of these collections will be available from 19th June 2026, so you still have a little while to save up your Rupees if either takes your fancy — unless they all sell out before then, of course.
"This is a little bit about us trying to gage and understand what is the demand for physical soundtracks in the United States", NoA's Bill Trinen told Variety, noting that physical media for game soundtracks is still very much a big deal in Japan. "Part of this is also simply an interest in trying to bring video game music to a broader audience".
Will you be picking up either of these releases? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 30
Happy for those interested in either version (not me included, but it's always nice to see vinyl releases of videogame soundtracks)!
What a lovely release!
If they end up doing Mario Kart World, I hope it comes with a free shed to store it in ahaha.
Oh my! Look at these things of beauty! Look at that price!! 2 LP pack for me.
Looks cool! I would have absolutely no use for this but it would look cool
Haven't had a record player since I was a kid but it's tempting. When the game first came out the music was one area where I was disappointed. I was like what music? It's mostly ambient noise and nature sounds. No traditional zelda themes. I guess it's just far more atmospheric.
im getting more skeptical of this kind of thing tbh.
Just remember kids, digitally created music doesn't automatically sound better just because its pressed onto analog vinyl.
This does look like a nice set though...
@Truegamer79
minimalist piano compositions are not for everyone, but the town music is plenty melodic and "Zelda," if not completely on the nose, imo.
i love it all personally, by far the best thing about this game. 👍
Now we just need them to release a limited edition version of the Jigglypuff song
@TheBoilerman
i have a wonderful mother 2 OST on vinyl that was a gift from a dear friend returning from japan ❤️
...but i never listen to it, because the vinyl "hiss" sounds oddly "detached" from the signal, and its distracting. and, the music sounds plenty "warm" as designed. ✌️ not to mention, i have ZXTUNE on my phone and it works fantastically.
Great, TOTK when?
@Truegamer79 no one appreciates good sound design anymore.
@The_Nintendo_Pedant
It did eventually grow on me. I guess the zelda overworld theme constantly blasting (da da, Da da da da da da!) Would be obnoxious and get old old after a while walking through the huge open world. 😉
Not currently in stock on My Nintendo. Not sure if it sold out or it's just never been up.
@TheBoilerman
agree
I just want translated CD liner notes, dog.
The big 8 LP pack is £159.99 and free shippingon My Nintendo UK Store but it's £145 + £8.44 shipping on the Laced Audio site.
That's a hefty price. Even as a VGM lover, I can't really justify getting this. I guess I'll just have to put an LP audio filter on Nintendo Music for similar effect.
So, each song gets its own Record?
Hahahaha
Not into vinyls, but I would love to see more CD soundtracks outside Japan. I still listen to music like it’s the 2010’s!
That's... a fair bit cheaper than I expected.
Would rather have the option to buy lossless digital files though (I already have the CD boxset).
@N00BiSH : The CD soundtrack gave me a better appreciation of just how great the game's music is. It's so seamlessly woven into the experience that it seems that most take it for granted. Well worth the money.
Ordered, go well with the Expedition 33 one i also robbed my wallet of 🤣
As a collector or records i love seeing this sort of thing. The Minecraft soundtrack is amazing as is the Ghost of Tsushima one too.
Would love an easy to get, affordable CD release over here too if youre interested nintendo?
i must ask....what soundtrack? Clair Obscur has a soundtrack i'd buy but i cannot remember a single song from Breath of the Mild
Years ago I bought the CD version from Play-Asia. It's a great soundtrack.
As someone who is very melody- and song-focused, the BOTW soundtrack is certainly more ambient than I usually like, but it still features a lot of great compositions in that vein, and a good amount of memorable town themes.
I'm definitely good with my first run copy of the CD soundtrack which included that cool little field music player. Game music on CD always makes more sense to me than vinyl. These look like nice packages though, and I really dig the arrangement they did on the deluxe edition. Kind of like how Xenoblade's OST partitions the discs between field music and event music. I wish more OST releases did that rather than just the linear match to the game.
I feel like the people who ask what soundtrack BOTW had never stepped foot in a single town in the game.
Nice to see that Nintendo continues to support older music formats at least a little bit! I myself love listening to my family's CD collection.
