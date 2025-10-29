Well this is music to our ears! Nintendo has announced that it's teaming up with Laced Records to give the Breath of the Wild soundtrack the vinyl treatment next year in two stunning collections.

We'll start with the biggie. A 130-track 8 LP box set is now available to pre-order from both Laced Audio and the My Nintendo Store for £145 / $195 with options for both coloured and standard black vinyl. Each LP in the collection comes in a gorgeous sleeve with art from the game, all wrapped up in a sleek gold and blue box that we just know would look perfect on our shelves (sorry wallet).

There is a cheaper option, you'll be pleased to hear. A 34-track 2 LP set is also available to pre-order for £36/$49 in the same colour options. This one is obviously not quite as beefy as its counterpart, but you'll still get the artwork sleeves within the key art cover.

Here's a bit of official blurb from Nintendo:

The 8-LP Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Soundtrack Box Set includes 130 tracks, all newly remastered for the vinyl format. Each of the eight discs is sequenced around a theme, which mirrors the progression of the game experience. Themes revolve around exploring the Kingdom of Hyrule, freeing the Divine Beasts from Calamity Ganon’s hold and discovering the mysteries of the Shrines.

The Double-LP set features 34 select tracks, including fan-favorite musical cues like “Overworld (Day),” “Great Fairy Fountain,” and “Hyrule Castle” – all chosen to create an aural landscape that transports listeners back to the final days of the Great Calamity.

Both of these collections will be available from 19th June 2026, so you still have a little while to save up your Rupees if either takes your fancy — unless they all sell out before then, of course.

"This is a little bit about us trying to gage and understand what is the demand for physical soundtracks in the United States", NoA's Bill Trinen told Variety, noting that physical media for game soundtracks is still very much a big deal in Japan. "Part of this is also simply an interest in trying to bring video game music to a broader audience".

Will you be picking up either of these releases? Let us know in the comments.