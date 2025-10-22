Nintendo has announced it will be expanding the Switch 2's 'Nintendo Classics' GameCube library next week with the original Luigi's Mansion.
This will drop on 30th October 2025, so just in time for Halloween. Here's a look at the official trailer along with the description:
Mariooo, where are you? One day, Luigi received the unexpected news that he'd won a huge mansion! Overjoyed, he called up Mario and invited him to celebrate the exciting news. But after arriving at the mansion and searching for Mario, who should have arrived first, Luigi is attacked by a ghost! After being saved from danger by Professor E. Gadd, Luigi expresses his panic that Mario is nowhere to be found. Luckily for Luigi, this professor has the perfect tools for the occasion! Now, armed with the Poltergust 3000 and a Game Boy™ Horror gifted by the professor, Luigi must explore the frightening mansion to find Mario in this action adventure game originally released for the Nintendo GameCube™ system in 2001. Shine your flashlight on ghosts to surprise them, then suck them up with the Poltergust 3000. When ghosts try to run away, the trick is to quickly tilt the stick in the opposite direction and back again repeatedly to weaken them.