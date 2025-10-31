Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Capcom has today opened up pre-orders for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, and there's a teaser of some additional side story DLC coming our way later in 2026.

The new trailer (above) finishes with a brief look at everything included in the game's 'Deluxe' and 'Premium Deluxe' Edition packages. It's mainly bonus armour and hair customisations, but there's also that 'Side Story: Rudy' mention to keep an eye on.

It's a little vague, but here's the official summary of this DLC from the Twisted Reflection website:

A side story about Rudy, whose family have served as Azurian Royal Palicoes for generations.

One day, while accompanying the protagonist on a survey of some egg quartz, Rudy makes a surprising discovery!

That tells us... not a lot, honestly. The additional side story is expected to launch in Autumn 2026, so we're sure we'll hear a little more about the bonus in the coming months — the base game itself doesn't launch until 13th March, let's not forget.

We know that the Rudy bonus is included as standard in the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe editions (the former of which is now available to pre-order on the EU eShop for £74.99), but Capcom is yet to reveal any info on purchasing the DLC separately.

Either way, keep an eye on those storefronts, because Twisted Reflections pre-orders are starting to roll out.