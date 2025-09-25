Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Nintendo's amiibo series has got a boost in recent times, thanks to games like Donkey Kong Bananza and the Super Mario Galaxy package.

Third-party developers such as Capcom have also continued to build the amiibo line. And now, following its Street Fighter 6 series, the same company is teasing at least three new amiibo for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

This game is due out next year on 13th March 2026, so we'll likely see them show up on this date, or at least nearby. This information comes from this year's Tokyo Game Show, with the company displaying these unannounced amiibo at its booth this week (social media via MonsterHunter subreddit):

pic.twitter.com/XIAnvYyGAn First Look: It looks like Monster Hunter Stores 3 is getting a new wave of amiibo! https://t.co/fy2C2MFnVb September 25, 2025

Capcom previously released Monster Hunter Stories amiibo for the second entry in the series. These were released during the Switch generation and included Ena, Razewing Ratha and Tsukino, and all of them were released alongside the game. There was also a series for the original 3DS release.

Apart from this latest amiibo update, Capcom has shared an "extended cut" of the Monster Hunter Stories 3 release date trailer. The launch date was originally shared earlier this month during the Nintendo Direct broadcast. Here's a bit about this new version of the trailer, and you can see it in action at the top of this page.