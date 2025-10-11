Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

When the 3D hand-drawn platformer Ruffy and the Riverside made its debut on Nintendo platforms in June, we noted how there were some performance issues across both the Switch and Switch 2.

It seems the developers have now acknowledged these issues in the latest game update by addressing the frame rate on both hybrid systems. On the Switch 2, you can now look forward to 60fps, and on the original device, you can generally expect "higher fps" than before.

This "huge" new patch also reportedly improves some other aspects of the game. This includes a "smoother camera" and "better combat". Here's the full rundown:



Ruffy has got a new patch and it is HUGE!



⭐ 60 FPS on Switch 2

⭐ higher FPS on Switch 1

⭐ smoother camera on both Switches

⭐ better combat on both Switches



🙌Jump into this wonderful adventure today and dont stop to SWAP!💫#nintendoswitch2 pic.twitter.com/jxoZiDBvFO 🙌 HEY NINTENDO FANS!Ruffy has got a new patch and it is HUGE!⭐ 60 FPS on Switch 2⭐ higher FPS on Switch 1⭐ smoother camera on both Switches⭐ better combat on both Switches🙌Jump into this wonderful adventure today and dont stop to SWAP!💫 #Switch2 October 10, 2025

Here's what we had to say about the frame rate of this title on the Switch and Switch 2 in our Nintendo Life review: