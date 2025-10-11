When the 3D hand-drawn platformer Ruffy and the Riverside made its debut on Nintendo platforms in June, we noted how there were some performance issues across both the Switch and Switch 2.
It seems the developers have now acknowledged these issues in the latest game update by addressing the frame rate on both hybrid systems. On the Switch 2, you can now look forward to 60fps, and on the original device, you can generally expect "higher fps" than before.
This "huge" new patch also reportedly improves some other aspects of the game. This includes a "smoother camera" and "better combat". Here's the full rundown:
Here's what we had to say about the frame rate of this title on the Switch and Switch 2 in our Nintendo Life review:
On Switch 1, the framerate struggles at times, mostly when the game transitions into new areas on-the-fly. Moving seamlessly across the world comes at a cost, it seems. It's a shame, and although they've not spoiled my enjoyment much, they are there and it'd be really nice to have a patch to sort this (and to add the old gyro).
For Switch 2 players, the performance issues present on Switch 1 do carry over to the newer console, and swapping between the two (bad puns flying out of me today), there's very little difference other than perhaps a slight improvement in loading times.