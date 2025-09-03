Easy Come Easy Golf, the game from the former Everybody's Golf developers ClapHanz, has just received a surprise free update on Switch, which includes Switch 2 support and a 60fps mode. [Thanks to reader James McWhirter for the tip!]

Version 1.9.8 arrived earlier today and includes a caddy's worth of improvements for load times, grid display, and 1080p support for the larger Switch 2 screen.

Plus the game, which ran at 30fps on the original Switch back when we reviewed it in 2022, will now let you choos between a 30 and 60fps mode.

The timing of this update is a little curious, as Everybody's Golf Hot Shots, a brand new game in the Everybody's Golf series, comes out on Switch on 5th September (4th in Japan). We've even got a review up for that today. Is Clap Hanz taking a Hot Shot at Hot Shots...? (Please don't give us a Double Bogie).

Anyway, here are the patch notes straight from Clap Hanz's website:

Ver. 1.9.8 of "Easy Come Easy Golf" was released.

The content of the latest update is listed below.

- Improved load times

- Improved grid display

- Reorganized home screen menu into a single page

- Adjusted Triple Tap spin input

- Improved Triple Tap gauge UI

- Frame rate selection (30fps/60fps)

You can also play at 60fps on Switch 2

If you fancy a shot at Easy Come Easy Golf, then we rather enjoyed it back when it released on Switch, scoring it an 8/10. Now with smoother performance and an updated resolution for Switch 2, there's no better time to try it.

Let us know whether you're an Easy Come Easy Golf fan by teeing off in the comments.