Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that new Switch Online icons are now available for Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2. Along with this, the next wave of Donkey Kong Bananza icons are also available. You can see these icons in the original post below.

Original Story: Super Mario's 40th anniversary is now underway and Nintendo's been promoting it with all sorts of announcements and reveals.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, next month Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is returning for Switch. Ahead of this, Nintendo has also announced a new wave of themed Switch Online icons. It features a bunch of characters from this particular universe such as Mario and Rosalina.

The first wave gets underway next week on 25th September, with the second wave following on 1st October and the final wave scheduled for 8th October. Each of these icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points, with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

This week also marks the final wave of Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World icons (thanks, GoNintendo). Along with this, Nintendo has launched a new wave of icons based on the new Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC.

Apart from these icons, Nintendo has also released a new seven-minute overview trailer for Galaxy + Galaxy 2, showcasing the gameplay and extra content in this title. Earlier this week the Nintendo Music app got a Galaxy 2 update as well, adding 70 tracks (with a run time of 2 hours and 9 minutes).