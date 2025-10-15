Grove Street Games has today lifted the lid on a sweet new Switch 2 update for ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition, beefing up the adventure game to make the most of the new console's specs.

The update packs in all the stuff you'd expect to find in a Switch 2 patch, promising improved frame rate and resolution, and upgrades to the shadow quality and anti-aliasing.

We don't have any specifics on what any of the above look like in their improved state (here's hoping for 60fps), but we'll always welcome news of things moving in the right direction.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

In its initial form, Ark: Survival Evolved was a bit of a mess on the Switch. The port was marred by technical issues, making the whole thing feel a little too ambitious for Nintendo's humble console. By all accounts, things started to turn around in the later 'Ultimate Survivor Edition' (it popped up in one of our earlier Games We Missed community features), so here's hoping that today's Switch 2 update keeps things on the up and up.