Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced it was kicking off its anniversary celebrations for Rayman.

Over the next month, it intends to share all sorts of updates about its iconic video game mascot, and today it announced its free-to-play multiplayer brawler Brawlhalla will also be celebrating the character with a special event.

This includes a new "Super Metal Epic Skin" (for 300 Mammoth Coins) and two brand new maps, Enchanted Forest (free-for-all Map) and Enchanted Forest Arena (Kung Foot Map).

"It’s time to celebrate! To commemorate 30 years of our limbless hero, the Champion of the Glade of Dreams himself is getting his first Epic Skin. Inspired by his appearance with the Heavy Metal Fist power-up, Super Metal Rayman is ready to rock with custom animated Weapon Skins, Signature FX swaps, unique Character Select animation, and roster portrait. Plus, there will be a new Companion, Sidekick, and more to enjoy.

This update also includes an "earnable avatar" Classic Rayman, a Murfy Companion (who will join you in battle and react to the events of the match), and a Forest Dragon Sidekick. There are also new themed emojis and more.

Super Metal Rayman Bundle

Happy 30th Anniversary, Rayman! Time to celebrate with friends, foes, and everyone in between. Get this bundle to receive all this new stuff:

Super Metal Rayman Epic Skin

Forest Dragon Sidekick

Murfy Companion

Barbara Laugh Emoji Skin

Globox Lookin’ Good Emoji Skin

Rayman RIP Emoji Skin

You can purchase some other themed Rayman bundles from the store, and items are also purchasable individually. Along with this are free login rewards from now until 16th September 2025.