Ubisoft's famous mascot Rayman is celebrating 30 years, and as part of this, the third-party giant has all sorts of plans.

Apart from reflecting on the character's career – including behind-the-scenes information, anecdotes, developer interviews, concept art and "more" over the next month, as you might recall, the team at Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are currently working on the next major Rayman project.

Ubisoft Brand Producer Loïc Gounon reconfirmed this, mentioning how "Rayman is in good hands" but don't expect news about it "too soon".

This follows a previous update in May, which confirmed at the time Ubisoft was pushing ahead with plans to revive the Rayman brand, after the discovery of new job adverts. Ubisoft originally shared a statement about Rayman's return in October last year.

Apart from this update, Rayman composer and music advisor Christophe Heral, who worked on Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends, also featured in this latest video update.





Let's kick it off with a special message from Ubisoft Montpellier that was broadcast as part of the fan event Rayman Alive, just minutes ago.

The original 2D Rayman platformer debuted in 1995 and was eventually released on devices like the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. A 3D sequel followed during the Nintendo 64 generation, and the rest is history.