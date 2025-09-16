Well, it looks like Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is absolutely happening, as a teaser that appears at the end of Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter has been doing the rounds online.

Shared on Reddit and reported on by Push Square (via Gematsu), the teaser is hidden within the upcoming remake of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, which launches on Switch and Switch 2 this Friday, 19th September 2025.

If we had to guess, the teaser probably plays you've rolled credits. And for good reason; there are some pretty big 1st Chapter spoilers there.

We're not going to pop the video here, and we recommend you only watch it if you've played Trails in the Sky on PSP or PC before (and/or SC) or you don't care for spoilers, but if you're curious, go check out the Falcom subreddit. Instead, have a look at last week's combat trailer to give you a little tease of the remake:

This shouldn't be surprising news, and we're sure Falcom will announce something once 1st Chapter releases, but Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo has already hinted at the sequel's existence just a few weeks ago.

While we wait for some more official news, you can check out what DLC packs are coming to the upcoming 1st Chapter or consider the recently-announced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Are you glad Trails in the Sky SC appears to be getting a remake? Brace(r) yourself in the comments.